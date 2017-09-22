Premier League live: Southampton vs United, Stoke vs Chelsea, Everton vs Bournemouth and more

Fans can look forward to a jam-packed programme for Saturday’s Premier League fixtures. There’s a total of eight games on offer, with five of the top six in action.

West Ham will be hoping that history repeats itself as they welcome Tottenham to the London Stadium for the day’s 12.30pm kick-off. Slaven Bilic kept himself in a job after the Hammers surprised Spurs towards the end of last season – but will they able to do so again? Read more on the finer intricacies of the match here.

Elsewhere, Burnley take on Huddersfield while Everton host strugglers Bournemouth.

The two Manchester clubs are in action, with United travelling to Southampton and City lining up against Palace.

Meanwhile, Mark Hughes’ Stoke will be looking to stop another top-six side in their tracks as they face Chelsea as Swansea welcome Watford to the Libery Stadium. Leicester and Liverpool wrap up proceedings in the day’s final game.

