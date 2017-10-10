Premier League match on Christmas Eve 'will not take place at 4pm'

There will be no Premier League Christmas Eve fixture with a 4pm kick-off, the league’s chief executive Richard Scudamore has told supporters’ groups, but negotiations continue as to which game will be played that day for television purposes.

Scudamore today told supporters’ groups, who had their twice annual meeting with the chief executive, that no Christmas Eve game would kick-off at 4pm or later, although the three fixtures which Sky Sports would like to be played that day are still all under consideration.

They are Liverpool’s visit to Arsenal; Leicester City against Manchester United; and Everton against Chelsea.

The broadcaster is still in discussions with the Premier League and the clubs over its selection. It is impossible under current arrangements to move the Sky game to Saturday because that is when BT Sport have the key 5.30pm slot, a dual domestic rights-ownership issue that has never before arisen in the Premier League’s history.

Scudamore told the supporters’ groups that he did not expect a Christmas schedule to be agreed under Oct 19.

Local support More