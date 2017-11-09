Premier League most assists 2017-18: Silva tops the chart

Unsurprisingly given their position at the top of the table, Manchester City are dominating this season's Premier League assists chart.

Pep Guardiola's side is littered with creative talent and Kevin De Bruyne is looking to defend his crown as the English top flight's assist king.

He faces stiff competition from team-mates David Silva and Leroy Sane, though, as well as the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Christian Eriksen.

PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18 MOST ASSISTS

Silva is still going strong at age 31 and has seven assists in 11 games so far this season.

His partner-in-crime De Bruyne is also his closest rival with six assists, while four players have five: Mkhitaryan, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pascal Gross and Leroy Sane.