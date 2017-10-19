Premier League pair set to join Manchester United star Juan Mata by making Common Goal commitment

Two Premier League players are set to be announced on Friday: Getty

The first two English players to join Juan Mata's Common Goal project are set to be announced on Friday.

The Manchester United midfielder launched the charitable initiative in August, seeing one per cent of his wages donated to charity.

Turkey and Fenerbahce wide man Hasan Ali Kaldirim became the 10th member to commit to the initiative on Thursday, with two English Premier League players set to be announced on Friday.

Mata wrote on Twitter in response to the latest addition: "10th member. 6th nationality. 1st player from Turkey. Welcome Ali! £CommonGoal"

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini and Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels have already pledged one per cent of their wages, as have United States women's internationals Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Common Goal is run by the Berlin-based organisation streetfootballworld, which invests in more than 120 football-based charities in 80 countries.

Speaking last month at the Soccerex convention in Manchester, Mata said a United team-mate would soon be joining the initiative.