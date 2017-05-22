Premier League prize money table: How much each club earned from Chelsea to Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur may have finished runners-up to champions Chelsea in the Premier League table but they were only the third-highest earning club when it comes to prize money for the season.

Chelsea earned more money than the rest but Manchester City raked in more money despite finishing below them in the league, while fifth-placed Arsenal were awarded less than sixth-placed Manchester United.

Every club except for Sunderland broke the £100m-mark, with David Moyes’ side still earning £99.9m for finishing bottom of the league.

Antonio Conte’s side received £38m for finishing top of the pile, while Sunderland earned a measly £1.9m in comparison.

They, along with Middlesbrough and Hull will also receive parachute payments as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Position Club Merit/Position + TV Total (including £84.4 TV rights money) 1 Chelsea £38m + £30.4m £152.8m 2 Tottenham £36.1m + £27.6m £148.1m 3 Manchester City £34.2m + £30.4m £149m 4 Liverpool £32.3m + £31.4m £148.1m 5 Arsenal £30.4m + £27.6m £142.4m 6 Manchester United £28.5m + £30.4m £143.3m 7 Everton £26.6m + £21.1m £132.1m 8 Southampton £24.7m + £18.2m £127.3m 9 Bournemouth £22.8 + £16.4m £123.6m 10 West Brom £20.9m +£14.5m £119.8m 11 West Ham £19m + £18.2m £121.6m 12 Leicester City £17.1m + £19.2m £120.7m 13 Stoke City £15.2m + £13.8m £113.4m 14 Crystal Palace £13.3m + £17.3m £115m 15 Swansea £11.4m + £13.6m £109.4m 16 Burnley £9.5m + £13.6m £107.5m 17 Watford £7.6m + £16.4m £108.4m 18 Hull City £5.7m + £13.6m £103.7m 19 Middlesbrough £3.8m + £16.4m £104.6m 20 Sunderland £1.9m + £13.6m £99.9m

The prize money is made up of three factors – the merit (or league position), the amount of times they’ve been shown on TV this season (which is £13.6m plus £940,000 per televised game) and the £84.4m each club receives from selling the TV rights.