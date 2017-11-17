Premier League and Serie A clubs interested in West Ham United’s Kouyate

The Hammers midfielder who is said to be very happy at the London Stadium outfit is drawing attentions from English and Italian clubs

Several clubs are interested in West Ham United’s Chiekhou Kouyate, according to agent Saffet Balkan.

The midfielder has been a subject of interest for English Premier League outfits and clubs from Italy after leading Senegal to their first ever World Cup since 2002.

But offers are yet to pour in for the 27-year-old who joined the London Stadium outfit from Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer of 2014.

“We have received a lot of interest,” Balkan told Turkish Football.

“Interest spiked after Senegal qualified for the World Cup [last week]. Several clubs and agents want to hold talks.

“The Italian and Premier League scouts have been very impressed.

“Kouyate is very happy in England, he’s settled into life,” he added.

“There are no offers on the table at this stage, we will hold talks and consider our options.”

Kouyate who has played nine English top-flight games, scoring a goal for West Ham this season will be hoping to help them get back to winning ways when they travel to the Vicarage Road to take on Watford - under new manager David Moyes.