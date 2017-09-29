How Premier League stars Fernandinho and Willian have come a long way since their Shakhtar Donetsk days

When Willian and Fernandinho meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, they will be representing two of the Premier League’s richest teams and two of the favourites for this season’s title. But the pair have come a long way from when they first met 10 years ago, as two young Brazilians trying to make their way in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“I believe it was in Donetsk where Willian and I first met,” Igor Duljaj tells The Independent. The former Serbia international played for Shakhtar with the Brazilians for years. Happy times, as he now describes it.

Duljaj has now finished his playing career and is now an assistant coach with Shakhtar, who played at Manchester City this week and lost 2-0. It has been a difficult few years for the club, who because of the three-year war waged by Russia in eastern part of Ukraine, moved to Kyiv. They played home matches in Lviv in the western corner of Ukraine, and are now in Kharkiv in north east Ukraine.

At the same time Donbas Arena, the first five-star football arena in eastern Europe, has suffered numerous shellings. In February 2017 Russia-backed militants occupied the humanitarian help office at the stadium. The club’s stance is that it will return to its home city only when Ukraine will take back control over Donetsk.

“Fernandinho and Willian still support Shakhtar,” says Shakhtar captain Darijo Srna. “They share the dream to play at Donbas Arena once again. I’m positive that we will play in Donetsk together once again, even if it is just a friendly we are talking about.”

Fernandinho and Willian’s debt to Shakhtar is clear. It was difficult for Willian when he first arrived at Shakhtar 10 years ago. He was 18 years old, had made no more than 20 appearances for Corinthians but was told to Shakhtar for a fee of €14million, meaning high expectations.

““It wasn’t easy for him, confidence-wise,” says Duljaj. “It must have been really hard for him, with the cultural shock and no relatives around, it sure was the same for me when I came here.”

Fernandino’s story was slightly different. He was 20 when he left Brazil for Ukraine, and did so for half the fee that Willian cost. “He was so thin!”, was Duljaj’s first impression of the young midfielder. “Nevertheless they both needed time to adapt,” remembers Srna.

But Shakhtar gave first Fernandinho then Willian the perfect chance to cut their teeth in European football. “The thing about the club”, explains Duljaj, “is that they wait for players to arrive. Top clubs in Europe, they want finished articles, and now. But Shakhtar understands that they have to help the youngsters to flourish.”

It all worked perfectly underneath manager Mircea Lucescu. “It is all about their system,” says Duljaj. “It all goes back to the scouting department, they try and identify the players to go with the team’s style of play. There was this plan to use Ukrainian players in defensive positions and Brazilians in attack. After the success we had, you can say it paid off.”

