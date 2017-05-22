Premier League table: The 2016-17 Champions League & Europa League qualifiers

Another Premier League season is in the books.

Chelsea have won their sixth English title - and fifth in the Premier League era - in Antonio Conte's first season in charge and among their many rewards for the feat will be a place in the Champions League next season.

Conte named Manager of the Year

The Blues are returning to Europe's top competition having failed to qualify for the 2016-17 edition on the back of their 10th-place finish the year prior.

But who else has sealed a spot in either the Champions League or Europa League? Here is your complete guide to the teams going abroad next season and the stages at which they will enter the tournaments they have qualified for.

THE QUALIFIERS

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Stage 1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 +52 93 Champions League group stage 2 Tottenham 38 26 8 4 +60 86 Champions League group stage 3 Man City 38 23 9 6 +41 78 Champions League group stage 4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 +36 76 Champions League play-off round 5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 +33 75 Europa League group stage 6 Man Utd 38 18 15 5 +25 69 Europa League group stage 7 Everton 38 17 10 11 +18 61 Europa League third qualifying round

CHELSEA

Chelsea, as mentioned, are back in the Champions League and will return as a Pot One team having won the English title.

That means they will be a top seed for the group-stage draw along with the champions of the other seven of Europe's top-eight leagues, who are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Spartak Moscow.

Given the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be lurking in Pot Two, however, there is a good chance the Blues will get the chance to test themselves against some top opposition before the knockout stage.

This season, only one of the 16 clubs in Pots One and Two - CSKA Moscow, who landed a spot in Pot One as Russian champions - failed to progress to the round of 16.

TOTTENHAM

The good news for Tottenham is that they have qualified for the Champions League again and will get the chance to improve on their disappointing 2016-17 showing, entering directly into the group stage as a result of their second-place finish.

The bad news is that a consequence of their poor performance this season is the lack of a boost to their coefficient, the ranking which determines the pot they land in for the group-stage draw.

Though it is not completely finalised yet, Spurs are most likely to fall in Pot Three again next season and could find themselves up against, say, Juventus and Barcelona just for a place in the last 16.

