Premier League Team of the Week: Aguero & Silva lead City charge

LUKASZ FABIANSKI | SWANSEA CITY
The Poland international retains his place in goal after impressing once again at the weekend. Fabianski made eight saves in preserving Swansea's clean sheet at Wembley, and frustrated Tottenham once again in their bid to win at their temporary home.
TOMMY SMITH | HUDDERSFIELD
Smith made three interceptions and three clearances for Huddersfield in their draw against Leicester. The Terriers continue their fantastic start to the Premier League season, and remain in the top six.
JAMAAL LASCELLES | NEWCASTLE UNITED
As well as scoring the winning goal, Lascelles produced six clearances for Newcastle in their 2-1 victory. With two goals this season the defender stands as the Magpies' top scorer so far.
LAURENT KOSCIELNY | ARSENAL
Vital in keeping Chelsea at bay as Arsenal bounced back from humiliation at the hands of Liverpool to claim an away point, the Frenchman made two blocks and four interceptions in the draw at Stamford Bridge.
ASHLEY YOUNG | MANCHESTER UNITED
Young made more interceptions than any other Manchester United player on Sunday (5). Everton's incursions into United territory were thus kept to a minimum, leading to a comfortable afternoon for the hosts as they coasted to a 4-0 win.
MARIO LEMINA | SOUTHAMPTON
The heart of Southampton's midfield as they proved too strong for troubled Crystal Palace, Lemina made more passes than any other player in the game at Selhurst Park (73) — completing 90 per cent of them.
ANDREW SURMAN | BOURNEMOUTH
The Bournemouth midfielder had 107 touches and made 97 passes against Brighton, both of which were team-highs.
DAVID SILVA | MANCHESTER CITY
As always, the Spanish playmaker orchestrated the City attack as they ran rampant against Watford. Silva produced five key passes (inc. assists) against Watford, the most of any Manchester City player.
JUAN MATA | MANCHESTER UNITED
Although he didn't assist in the game, Juan Mata led all Manchester United players with three key passes.
SERGIO AGUERO | MANCHESTER CITY
No surprise to see the Argentine make the cut after he put Watford to the sword with a fantastic display. Aguero netted a hat-trick from just four shots on target at Vicarage Road.
CHRISTIAN ATSU | NEWCASTLE UNITED
The Newcastle winger made three key passes (including assists) and scored his team's opening goal against Stoke.