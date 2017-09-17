Premier League Team of the Week: Aguero & Silva lead City charge

LUKASZ FABIANSKI | SWANSEA CITY

View photos Lukasz Fabianski Swansea City More

The Poland international retains his place in goal after impressing once again at the weekend. Fabianski made eight saves in preserving Swansea's clean sheet at Wembley, and frustrated Tottenham once again in their bid to win at their temporary home.

TOMMY SMITH | HUDDERSFIELD

View photos Tommy Smith Huddersfield More

Smith made three interceptions and three clearances for Huddersfield in their draw against Leicester. The Terriers continue their fantastic start to the Premier League season, and remain in the top six.

JAMAAL LASCELLES | NEWCASTLE UNITED

View photos Jamal Lascelles Newcastle More

As well as scoring the winning goal, Lascelles produced six clearances for Newcastle in their 2-1 victory. With two goals this season the defender stands as the Magpies' top scorer so far.

LAURENT KOSCIELNY | ARSENAL

View photos Laurent Koscielny Arsenal Premier League More

