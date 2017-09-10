Premier League Team of the Week: Man City & Spurs stars lead the way

LUKASZ FABIANSKI | SWANSEA CITY

Despite suffering defeat to Newcastle, no goalkeeper made more than the seven saves pulled off by the Poland international over the weekend.

KIERAN TRIPPIER | TOTTENHAM

The full-back laid on Harry Kane's first goal of the season and completed more passes in the opposition's half (36) than any player on the pitch during Saturday's clash with Everton.

JOHN STONES | MANCHESTER CITY

The England international completed 98 passes against Liverpool as his return to the side coincided with City keeping their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season.

CHRISTIAN KABASELE | WATFORD

