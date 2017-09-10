Premier League Team of the Week: Man City & Spurs stars lead the way

LUKASZ FABIANSKI | SWANSEA CITY
Despite suffering defeat to Newcastle, no goalkeeper made more than the seven saves pulled off by the Poland international over the weekend.
KIERAN TRIPPIER | TOTTENHAM
The full-back laid on Harry Kane's first goal of the season and completed more passes in the opposition's half (36) than any player on the pitch during Saturday's clash with Everton.
JOHN STONES | MANCHESTER CITY
The England international completed 98 passes against Liverpool as his return to the side coincided with City keeping their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season.
CHRISTIAN KABASELE | WATFORD
The Belgian won all six duels he was involved in as the Hornets kept their third successive Premier League clean sheet during their win over Southampton.
BEN DAVIES | TOTTENHAM
Davies created four chances against Everton — the most of any defender across the weekend. He leads the way in that regard for the season with 13 opportunities laid on for team-mates, seven more than any other defender.
KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY
Laid on two assists against Liverpool in a virtuoso performance — this was the seventh instance of him creating at least two goals in a match since his arrival in the Premier League.
N'GOLO KANTE | CHELSEA
As well as finding the net against his former side, Kante had more touches (81) and completed more interceptions (4) against Leicester than any other player.
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN | TOTTENHAM
After his goal against Everton, the former Ajax midfielder is now the joint-highest scoring Dane in Premier League history with 32 goals (level with Nicklas Bendtner).
PASCAL GROSS | BRIGHTON
The summer signing had a hand in each of the Seagulls' first three Premier League goals, scoring two and laying on the third for Tomer Hemed.
GABRIEL JESUS | MANCHESTER CITY
Jesus' two goals against Liverpool now mean he has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 12 Premier League starts since arriving at City in January.
HARRY KANE | TOTTENHAM
With August now over, Kane's opening goal against Everton came from his 25th effort on goal of the season — his second longest such run in the Premier League.