Premier League Team of the Week: Salah and Firmino offer attacking edge

FRASER FORSTER | SOUTHAMPTON

View photos
Fraser Forster Southampton

The England goalkeeper produced six saves in helping to keep a clean sheet against Huddersfield Town.

ANTONIO VALENCIA | MANCHESTER UNITED

View photos
Antonio Valencia Manchester United

Valencia (104) was one of two Manchester United players to register 100+ touches in their win over Leicester (Pogba - 132).

ANTONIO RUDIGER | CHELSEA

View photos
Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger made five clearances and one block in preserving Chelsea's clean sheet against Everton.

SEBASTIAN PRODL | WATFORD

View photos
Sebastian Prodl Watford

Prodl made nine clearances to help 10-man Watford to a 0-0 draw against Brighton.

BEN MEE | BURNLEY

View photos
Ben Mee Burnley

Mee produced seven blocks in Burnley's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Wembley against Tottenham.

ALBERTO MORENO | LIVERPOOL

View photos
Alberto Moreno Sydney FC v Liverpool Friendly 24052017

The Spaniard made six tackles against Arsenal, twice as many as any of his Liverpool teammates.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY

View photos
Kevin De Bruyne, Man City

De Bruyne made more key passes than any other Manchester City player against Bournemouth (4).

CESC FABREGAS | CHELSEA

View photos
Cesc Fabregas Chelsea

Fabregas produced three key passes and scored once in Chelsea's victory over Everton.

EMRE CAN | LIVERPOOL

View photos
Granit Xhaka Emre Can Arsneal Liverpool

Can recovered possession nine times against Arsenal, the most of any Liverpool player in the game.

MOHAMED SALAH | LIVERPOOL

View photos
Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Salah registered five of Liverpool's 10 shots on target against Arsenal, while also picking up a goal and an assist in the process.

ROBERTO FIRMINO | LIVERPOOL

View photos
Liverpool celebrate Salah Wijnaldum Firmino

The Brazilian scored and assisted to put Liverpool two goals ahead, in an eventual 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more