Premier League Team of the Week: Salah and Firmino offer attacking edge

FRASER FORSTER | SOUTHAMPTON
The England goalkeeper produced six saves in helping to keep a clean sheet against Huddersfield Town.
ANTONIO VALENCIA | MANCHESTER UNITED
Valencia (104) was one of two Manchester United players to register 100+ touches in their win over Leicester (Pogba - 132).
ANTONIO RUDIGER | CHELSEA
Rudiger made five clearances and one block in preserving Chelsea's clean sheet against Everton.
SEBASTIAN PRODL | WATFORD
Prodl made nine clearances to help 10-man Watford to a 0-0 draw against Brighton.
BEN MEE | BURNLEY
Mee produced seven blocks in Burnley's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Wembley against Tottenham.
ALBERTO MORENO | LIVERPOOL
The Spaniard made six tackles against Arsenal, twice as many as any of his Liverpool teammates.
KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY
De Bruyne made more key passes than any other Manchester City player against Bournemouth (4).
CESC FABREGAS | CHELSEA
Fabregas produced three key passes and scored once in Chelsea's victory over Everton.
EMRE CAN | LIVERPOOL
Can recovered possession nine times against Arsenal, the most of any Liverpool player in the game.
MOHAMED SALAH | LIVERPOOL
Salah registered five of Liverpool's 10 shots on target against Arsenal, while also picking up a goal and an assist in the process.
ROBERTO FIRMINO | LIVERPOOL
The Brazilian scored and assisted to put Liverpool two goals ahead, in an eventual 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.