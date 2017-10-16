Premier League team of the weekend - by Jason Burt
The return of Wilfried Zaha has changed the mood at Crystal Palace and he was outstanding in the victory over Chelsea. But credit really, also, has to go to manager Roy Hodgson who not just gained Palace’s first points of the season but did so by setting up his team bravely to attack the champions. Palace appeared dispirited and lacking in belief. It is incredible how one result and one performance can change that.
Goalkeeper - David De Gea:
The Manchester United goalkeeper was not over-worked in the goalless draw away to Liverpool but one world-class save stands out and confirmed him as the best in his position in the Premier League, maybe the world, right now.
Right-back - Joe Gomez:
The 20-year-old is, quite possibly, regarded as Liverpool’s third-choice right-back and may eventually prosper as a centre-half but he was outstanding with his defensive qualities in the goalless draw against Manchester United as he took on Anthony Martial.
Centre-back - Lewis Dunk:
Brighton's 25-year-old centre-half has forged an impressive partnership with Shane Duffy and has that old-fashioned defensive quality: he is prepared to put his body on the line. He did just that in the draw at home to Everton.
Centre-back -Mamadou Sakho:
Palace fans were desperate for the club to sign the French international from Liverpool. He has become a cult figure and that status will only grow after his commanding performance against the champions, Chelsea.
Left-back - Fabian Delph:
Back from the injury that ruled him out of the last two England matches, Delph again showed that he has the intelligence and athleticism to fill in at left-back for Manchester City in their awesome destruction of Stoke City.
Midfield - Wilfried Zaha:
Zaha has been sorely missed by Palace who are simply not the same team without him. He returned with a match-winning goal against Chelsea with his presence lifting his team-mates.
Midfield - Kevin De Bruyne:
The midfielder’s ability to pick a pass is quite extraordinary as he provided assist after wonderful assist as Manchester City took apart Stoke. Possibly the most influential player in the Premier League at present.
Midfield - Tom Cleverley:
With England’s dearth of central midfielders then Cleverley – if he carries on playing like this – will be forcing himself into contention for the World Cup squad. And why not? Showed energy and skill – and scored – in the win over Arsenal.
Forward - Andros Townsend:
Pushed up as a striker against Chelsea Townsend forged a devastating partnership with Wilfried Zaha with his running power and dribbling. Maybe we saw a future role for him.
Forward - Troy Deeney:
The Watford captain only came on as a substitute against Arsenal but he helped turn the game. Deeney bullied the Arsenal defence with his old-fashioned physicality and strength.
Forward - Tammy Abraham:
Two goals for Abraham in Swansea City’s vital win over Huddersfield Town again raised the question: would Chelsea have not been better keeping him at the club this season as he appears a better option than Michy Batshuayi?