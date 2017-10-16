Premier League team of the weekend - by Jason Burt

It was an exce;llent weekend for the likes of Troy Deeney, Kevin de Bruyne and Wilfried Zaha

The return of Wilfried Zaha has changed the mood at Crystal Palace and he was outstanding in the victory over Chelsea. But credit really, also, has to go to manager Roy Hodgson who not just gained Palace’s first points of the season but did so by setting up his team bravely to attack the champions. Palace appeared dispirited and lacking in belief. It is incredible how one result and one performance can change that.

Goalkeeper - David De Gea:

The Manchester United goalkeeper was not over-worked in the goalless draw away to Liverpool but one world-class save stands out and confirmed him as the best in his position in the Premier League, maybe the world, right now.

Right-back - Joe Gomez:

The 20-year-old is, quite possibly, regarded as Liverpool’s third-choice right-back and may eventually prosper as a centre-half but he was outstanding with his defensive qualities in the goalless draw against Manchester United as he took on Anthony Martial.

Centre-back - Lewis Dunk:

Brighton's 25-year-old centre-half has forged an impressive partnership with Shane Duffy and has that old-fashioned defensive quality: he is prepared to put his body on the line. He did just that in the draw at home to Everton.

