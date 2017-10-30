Premier League team of the weekend - by Jason Burt

Demarai Gray set up one of the goals of the season as Leicester City’s new manager Claude Puel got off to a winning start and the 21-year-old winger is one of the most confusing players in the Premier League.

He appears to have it all – pace, skill, an eye for goal – but has struggled since his move to Leicester to gain a regular starting place and looked set to leave last summer.

He was credited with Leicester’s second goal – surely an own goal by Jonjoe Kenny – and that was only his second in the league in 51 games. Another surprise.

My team of the weekend lines up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Joe Hart - goalkeeper: The England international has struggled, badly, since his loan move to West Ham but made some brilliant saves in their 2-2 draw away to Crystal Palace and was desperately unlucky not to end up a winner.

Joe Gomez - defender: The scrutiny on the Liverpool defence has been under scrutiny this season but the 20-year-old has been exempt from criticism with his assured displays at right-back.

