Premier League team of the weekend - by Jason Burt
Demarai Gray set up one of the goals of the season as Leicester City’s new manager Claude Puel got off to a winning start and the 21-year-old winger is one of the most confusing players in the Premier League.
He appears to have it all – pace, skill, an eye for goal – but has struggled since his move to Leicester to gain a regular starting place and looked set to leave last summer.
He was credited with Leicester’s second goal – surely an own goal by Jonjoe Kenny – and that was only his second in the league in 51 games. Another surprise.
My team of the weekend lines up in a 4-3-3 formation.
Joe Hart - goalkeeper: The England international has struggled, badly, since his loan move to West Ham but made some brilliant saves in their 2-2 draw away to Crystal Palace and was desperately unlucky not to end up a winner.
Joe Gomez - defender: The scrutiny on the Liverpool defence has been under scrutiny this season but the 20-year-old has been exempt from criticism with his assured displays at right-back.
Cesar Azpilicueta - defender:It has not been the best season so far for quite possibly the best pure defender in the Premier League but Azpilicueta marshalled Chelsea’s defence to such an extent that Bournemouth did not have a chance until deep into injury-time.
Lewis Dunk - defender:The Brighton centre-half is becoming a permanent feature of the team of the weekend. He has been in formidable form and is prepared to put his body in the line in his team’s cause. Makes some brave blocks.
Sead Kolasinac - defender: A cult hero already for Arsenal the Bosnian adds power and aggression down the left and also has a knack of coming up with some important goals as he did against Swansea City.
Fernandinho - midfielder:The Brazilian is something of a throwback in that he is more of an all-action midfielder than a specialist. He scored again for Manchester City at West Brom and created chances while also showing his defensive qualities.
Darren Fletcher - midfielder: A crucial goal from the midfielder proved the difference in the win over Watford. Fletcher showed his character and leadership skills when Stoke needed them the most.
Ashley Young - midfielder: The 32-year-old is being linked with an England recall this week although his age may count against him. For Manchester United he has helped solve their problems at left-back and has also managed to get forward as would be expected from a former winger.
Leroy Sane - forward: The German was exceptional again against West Brom. He scored a stunning goal while his pace and balance caused problems throughout.
Eden Hazard - forward: The Chelsea forward scored the only goal in the win over Bournemouth and was at his tricky best as he led his side’s attacking threat through his ability to run with the ball.
Demarai Gray - forward: No-one doubts the 21-year-old winger’s talent – he has it all in pace, skill and an eye for goal – but he has been maddeningly inconsistent although he also needs a run of games. Was outstanding against Everton, especially in creating Leicester’s brilliant first goal.