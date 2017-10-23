Premier League team of the weekend – by Jason Burt

The way Tottenham Hotspur went after Liverpool exposed even further how conservative Manchester United were in their goalless draw at Anfield the previous weekend. It also meant that if they slipped up – as they did, deservedly losing to Huddersfield Town, that gap at the top to Manchester City would grow. Suddenly it is five points and Jose Mourinho’s tactics do not look so clever.

Hugo Lloris – goalkeeper

Spurs were worthy winners over Liverpool but, still, their goalkeeper had to make a couple of fine saves. His one-handed effort to deny Philippe Coutinho was world-class.



Nathan Ake – defender

The Dutch defender has been something of a disappointment since his £20 million move from Chelsea as Bournemouth have struggled to was in fine form in the crucial win away to Stoke City.



John Stones – defender

Stones has been outstanding this season for Manchester City, a real Rolls-Royce of a defender, and he showed that again with some vital interventions against Burnley.



Christopher Schindler – defender

The German has become something of a cult figure at Huddersfield and was impressive, throwing his body in the way, in their famous win at home to Manchester United.



