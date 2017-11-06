Premier League team of the weekend – by Jason Burt

Who makes the best XI this week? - Reuters/Action images/Getty images

Two-nil down after three successive defeats and it could not have been worse for Everton’s caretaker manager David Unsworth in his final audition for the job.

Quite what the incredible turnaround, that secured a 3-2 win over Watford, means remains to be seen but Unsworth may have just given himself the unlikely chance to carry on or, at the very least, can step down with his head held high in what has been a trying spell in charge.

My team of the weekend lines up in a 3-4-3 formation and is managed by Unsworth.

Nick Pope – goalkeeper

The former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has stepping in brilliantly to cover for Burnley’s number one – and captain – Tom Heaton. He is earning rave reviews every week in a strong Burnley defensive unit.



Eric Dier – defender

The England international does not like to be regarded as a utility player but he showed his worth once more with an assured display in a three-man Tottenham Hotspur defence in their win over Crystal Palace.



Steve Cook – defender

A last-minute winning goal in a hard-earned 1-0 win away from home for a team in relegation trouble is as important as it gets but Cook was also impressive at the heart of defence as Bournemouth held Newcastle United at bay.



Steve Cook reels away in celebration after scoring a memorable winner at St James' Park Credit: Getty Images More