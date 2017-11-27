Premier League team of the weekend – by Jason Burt

Who makes the best XI this week?

Watford have won both games – with an aggregate score of 5-0 – since it emerged that head coach Marco Silva wanted to leave and take over at Everton. Watford will not let him go and Silva, whatever his feelings, has to get on with it. He said he would and it has proven to be the case and his team has continued to impress. They play superb, aggressive, positive football which provides an apt response to those who question whether Silva is over-rated.

My team of the weekend lines up in a 4-3-3 formation and is managed by Silva.

Petr Cech - goalkeeper

“Big win, clean sheet” tweeted the Arsenal goalkeeper and he played his part with a couple of vital first-half saves in the win away to Burnley.

Cesar Azpilicueta - defender

Is there a better, pure defender in the Premier League than the Spaniard? Outstanding against Liverpool as, time and again, he made important blocks and interventions.

Ben Mee - defender

Burnley lost but, once more, their defence was impressive. James Tarkowski was in the team of the weekend last season so it has to be Mee’s turn now.

Burnley's defence was impressive even though they lost Credit: Reuters More