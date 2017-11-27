Premier League team of the weekend – by Jason Burt
Watford have won both games – with an aggregate score of 5-0 – since it emerged that head coach Marco Silva wanted to leave and take over at Everton. Watford will not let him go and Silva, whatever his feelings, has to get on with it. He said he would and it has proven to be the case and his team has continued to impress. They play superb, aggressive, positive football which provides an apt response to those who question whether Silva is over-rated.
My team of the weekend lines up in a 4-3-3 formation and is managed by Silva.
Petr Cech - goalkeeper
“Big win, clean sheet” tweeted the Arsenal goalkeeper and he played his part with a couple of vital first-half saves in the win away to Burnley.
Cesar Azpilicueta - defender
Is there a better, pure defender in the Premier League than the Spaniard? Outstanding against Liverpool as, time and again, he made important blocks and interventions.
Ben Mee - defender
Burnley lost but, once more, their defence was impressive. James Tarkowski was in the team of the weekend last season so it has to be Mee’s turn now.
Christopher Schindler - defender
The German defender played a part in Huddersfield Town’s goal against Manchester City and also in a magnificent rearguard action as they almost thwarted the league leaders.
Marvin Zeegelaar - defender
Two appearances and two outstanding performances for the Watford wing-back who took full advantage against a Newcastle side unable to cope with his speed.
Pascal Gross - midfield
Away to Manchester United and it was Gross who was the most creative player on the pitch as Brighton were unfortunate not to come away with a draw. Has become Brighton’s key player.
Danny Williams - midfield
It was hard work in the Huddersfield Town midfield as they were up against Manchester City. It was all about hard work, tenacity and discipline and Williams summed that up.
Wilfried Zaha - midfield
The importance of Zaha to Crystal Palace’s hopes grows by the week and he once again was their main man as they managed to gain their late win over Stoke City.
Raheem Sterling - forward
Won a penalty and scored the winner in Manchester City’s vital away away to Huddersfield Town. Twelve goals this season is his best return for any season. And we are only in November.
Charlie Austin - forward
Goals have been a problem for Southampton and two thumping headers from Austin, who also hit the post, made the case for his continued inclusion.
Mohamed Salah - forward
The Egyptian was relentless against his former club, Chelsea, and was rewarded with another goal that owed everything to his speed and calmness in front of goal.