Premier League title favourites Manchester City leave it late against newly promoted Brighton

Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City denied Brighton any hope of a shock on their Premier League debut.

Pep Guardiola's side, for all their riches, took time to get into their groove in a 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

But the moment they did it was ruthless as striker Aguero converted 20 minutes from time.

Lewis Dunk turned Fernandinho's cross through goalkeeper Mathew Ryan grasp and into his own net soon afterwards as City prevailed after previously being frustrated.

There was some intricate build-up play and Gabriel Jesus twice found the Brighton net only for the strikes to be ruled out, once for handball and once for offside.

The Brazilian also had a point-blank header saved by Ryan before City's late burst.

Twenty years after facing extinction and following a 34-year absence from the top flight, Brighton are a Premier League club.

View photos Jesus went close on more than one occasion (Getty) More

The Seagulls had more recent history with City, knocking them out of the League Cup on penalties at the Withdean Stadium.

That was in September 2008, in the early days of City's Abu Dhabi ownership, which bank-rolled the signing of five players for £200million this summer.

Guardiola, who hopes the lavish expenditure will be a one off, fielded three of his new boys from the start.

Full-backs Kyle Walker and Danilo played as wing-backs and Ederson was a virtual spectator in goal for much of the contest.

View photos Walker was named Man of the Match on his City debut (Getty) More

Brighton, meanwhile, started £10million Dutch midfielder Davy Propper - their club record signing until the deal to capture Colombian Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge is completed.

City, as expected, dominated possession and hemmed Brighton into their own half.

Yet it took until the 17th minute for the visitors' first strike on goal, when Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick was hit straight at Ryan, Albion's new goalkeeper.

City had the ball in Brighton's net after 27 minutes, but it was disallowed.

View photos The Brazilian forward was booked for handball (Getty) More

Read More