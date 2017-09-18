Premier League top scorers in 2017-18: Lukaku and Aguero race into early lead

The race for the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot is well and truly on, with the usual suspects surging into an early lead.

Harry Kane was the clear winner of last season's crown, bagging 29 goals in 30 appearances for Tottenham, while Romelu Lukaku followed with 25 in 37 games for Everton.

New faces such as Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have been added into the mix this season, meaning that the competition is certainly greater.

With round six set to get under way, Goal brings you the latest Premier League top scorer ranking.

PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18 TOP SCORER

After the first five games, just like their respective teams, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Manchester United's Lukaku are joint-top scorers with five goals each. Gabriel Jesus and Jamie Vardy follow with four goals apiece.

Having failed to score in any of Tottenham's August fixtures, Kane scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Everton, but that remains the only league match out of five in which he has found the net.

Premier League top 20 goalscorers:

*Correct as of September 17, 2017

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 5 =1 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 5 =3 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 4 =3 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 4 =5 Sadio Mane Liverpool 3 =5 Anthony Martial Manchester United 3 =5 Alvaro Morata Chelsea 3 =5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 3 =5 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 3 =5 Danny Welbeck Arsenal 3 =11 Dele Alli Tottenham 2 =11 Marcos Alonso Chelsea 2 =11 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 2 =11 Eric Choupo-Mouting Stoke City 2 =11 Abdoulaye Doucoure Watford 2 =11 Pascal Gross Brighton 2 =11 Javier Hernandez West Ham 2 =11 Harry Kane Tottenham 2 =11 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 2 =11 Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle 2

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP SCORER ODDS

After an excellent start to life at Old Trafford, Manchester United's Lukaku is the favourite to finish as the Premier League's top scorer in 2017-18, according to dabblebet .

Odds of 11/4 are attached to the Belgium international to top the charts, while last season's top marksman, Harry Kane , and Manchester City striker Aguero , are both considered 7/2 bets.

Aguero's Man City strike partner Jesus is also up there among the favourites at 6/1, just ahead of new Chelsea signing Morata , who is rated 9/1.

The odds lengthen considerably after that, but Arsenal's marquee signing Lacazette is deemed the best of the rest at 20/1, followed by Leicester attacker Vardy at 22/1.

Marcus Rashford , Sadio Mane , Dele Alli and Mohamed Salah are considered long-shots at 33/1.

Interestingly, Alexis Sanchez , who was in the top three last season, is priced at 50/1 to end the term as top scorer as his uncertain status at Arsenal persists.