Premiership final live: Wasps vs Exeter Chiefs - what time does it start, what TV channel and where can I watch it?

Wasps and Exeter Chiefs face off at Twickenham in the Premiership final with the winner set to be crowned the English champions for the 2016/17 season. Follow the latest here.

Wasps vs Exeter Chiefs kicks off at 14:30 BST

Wasps make three changes with Kurtley Beale absent through injury

Tommy Taylor, Dan Robson and Josh Basset start

Exeter make just one change as Olly Woodburn replaces James Short

Wasps have not won the Premiership since 2008

Exeter have never won the title and are in their second final after last year’s defeat

Follow the live action below...

Teams

Wasps: Willie Le Roux; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Matt Mullan, Tommy Taylor, Phil Swainston; Joe Launchbury, Matt Symons; James Haskell, Thomas Young, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Ashley Johnson, Simon McIntyre, Marty Moore, Kearnan Myall, Guy Thompson, Joe Simpson, Alapati Leiua, Frank Halai.

Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman; Jack Nowell, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Gareth Steenson, Stuart Townsend; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams; Dave Dennis, Geoff Parling; Kai Horstmann, Don Armand, Thomas Waldrom.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Carl Rimmer, Tomas Francis, Mitch Lees, Sam Simmonds, Will Chudley, Henry Slade, Michele Campagnaro.