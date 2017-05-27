Premiership final player ratings: Jack Nowell and Don Armand star as triumphant Exeter Chiefs beat Wasps

Exeter Chiefs won their first Premiership title a year and a day after suffering defeat here at Twickenham as they beat Wasps 23-20 after extra-time in a thrilling final.

In only the second final in history to see the two sides locked together at the end of 80 minutes following Northampton Saints' victory over Saracens in 2015, there was no splitting Exeter and Wasps with the scores tied 20-20 after 80 minutes.

Exeter surged into an early lead with England and British and Irish Lions wing Jack Nowell converting a lineout move to go over in the corner, with Jimmy Gopperth soon getting Wasps on the board with a penalty.

Exeter's day got even better soon after when Wales full-back Phil Dollman fought his way over the line to touch down, with JP Doyle having no hesitations in awarding the try.

But Wasps struck a blow on the stroke of half-time as Gopperth collected a neat pass from Dan Robson after breaks from Danny Cipriani and Tommy Taylor to cross next to the posts and ensure the table-toppers went in trailing only 14-10.

That deficit was soon eradicated though when Wasps broke from their own 22 courtesy of a turnover from Nathan Hughes, and Christian Wade broke clear before chipping deep into the Exeter 22. Both Wade and the covering defender, Olly Woodburn, collided when the ball took an awkward bounce, and landed perfectly in Elliot Daly's hands to jump over the stricken Woodburn.

Gopperth added another penalty, but Exeter hit back through Steenson and two more kicks at goal levelled the scores before his moment of glory came just two minutes from the end of extra-time.

