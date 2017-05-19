Premiership semi-finals: Exeter can exorcise Saracens demons as Wasps and Leicester renew play-off rivalry

Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens, Sandy Park, Saturday 14:30

Exeter face a tough ask if they want to reach their second Premiership final in as many years as the European champions stand in their way, though they will have home advantage over Saracens and revenge on their mind after last season’s defeat at Twickenham.

The Chiefs will have influential back-row stars in Thomas Waldrom and Don Armand back in their starting line-up – the latter having been named in the Premiership team of the season earlier this week – while the third and final change sees Phil Dollman recalled at full-back. However, Exeter’s replacements’ also pack some punch, with both Henry Slade and Michele Campagnaro fit enough to return to the matchday squad.

The Exeter head coach, Rob Baxter, was quick to play down the advantage that his side will have in last weekend’s rest while Saracens were busy winning the Champions Cup for the second consecutive year, with Baxter having a split opinion over whether the rest will be worth more than the momentum that comes with winning such a big game against Clermont Auvergne.

"The truth is, they've had a tough game, so we have to play in a way that physically and emotionally challenges them,” said Baxter. "What Saracens have shown is they are very good at re-charging their batteries physically and emotionally, so it is a challenge.

"We've obviously got to talk about that, it's been a positive ourselves, but on the flip side of that we would have loved to have been the team playing in a European cup final at the weekend.”

Having suffered defeat in the final last year on their first trip to the showcase match, Baxter believes his squad have learned their lessons from what was more of an “adventure” compared to this season’s attempt to win the Premiership title, which he now feels is the genuine target this time around.

"It does feel slightly different because of the attitude of the players,” he added. “I have a genuine feeling the players would be genuinely disappointed not to win the Premiership this year.

"I can't honestly say that was the case last year. We were on an adventure, we got in the top four for the first time, and we had the home semi-final. Going to Twickenham really was an adventure for us and I think that was probably reflected in the first-half. I think we learnt a lot from that first-half and what we had to do and we improved in the second half.

"I think we learnt from not dealing with the final as well as we could have done. The things you have to do day-by-day to look like possible champions and I think we've addressed a lot of those things. That makes me feel like we've got a great chance."

Baxter’s confidence will have grown too when he saw that the Saracens captain, Brad Barritt, will be missing on Saturday after failing to recover from the leg injury he suffered in last weekend’s Murrayfield triumph. It means that director of rugby Mark McCall is forced into one change, with Scotland international Duncan Taylor starting at inside centre and Mike Ellery filling his place among the replacements.

Saracens will be without their captain Brad Barritt

Teams

Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman; Jack Nowell, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, James Short; Gareth Steenson, Stuart Townsend; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams; Dave Dennis, Geoff Parling; Kai Horstmann, Don Armand, Thomas Waldrom.

