Prepare for one of the most intriguing rematches of 2017 as British rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams fight again

One of the most intriguing rematches of the year takes place tonight in Newcastle, as Liam Smith and Liam Williams fight once again for domestic light middleweight supremacy. Barring the unlikely event of a draw, one Liam will emerge victorious, but which one?

The first Smith/Williams bout was fraught with chaos from the outset, and became especially manic on fight week. Smith missed weight which meant that only Williams could win the vacant interim WBA light middleweight title, and the Liverpool man enjoyed a size advantage in the ring during their first encounter in April.

Despite Smith’s superior weight, it was Williams who started the bout more successfully, as his superior skill negated the brawn of his opponent. Williams has long been regarded as one of the best prospects in British boxing, and was living up to the hype in the early stages of the contest. But though Smith doesn’t possess the flash, he has tremendous toughness, and he dug in through the storm and emerged stronger as the fight progressed.

The end of the fight perfectly encapsulated the bizarre world the two Liam’s had created. Williams was withdrawn by his corner after suffering a severe cut, caused by an errant headbutt from Smith. It was a nasty injury which required plastic surgery to fully close, and the decision to pull Williams out was especially difficult considering he was still winning the fight at the time. However tainted, Smith gained the overall victory, while Williams was left blinking through blood.

Boxing has the ability to transcend pure defeat however. A controversial ending is often the best thing that can happen to fighters, with the temptation for redemption very easy to sell. Think of Carl Froch vs George Groves, where a referee stoppage ten seconds too early resulted in one of the biggest rematches of all time. While tonight’s bout won’t match the public interest of Froch/Groves, it has thrilled boxing fans eager to see who is the definitive number one in Britain.