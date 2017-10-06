We are prepared for Zambia, says ex-Nigeria international Patrick Pascal

The Super Eagles need a victory over the Chipolopolo to qualify for the World Cup and Nigerians are being urged not to panic

Former Nigeria international Patrick Pascal assures that the Super Eagles will defeat Zambia, stressing that there is nothing to worry about on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr's side, group B leaders, face second-placed Chipolopolo in a must-win duel in Uyo as both teams eye a ticket to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

And with three points advantage over their visitors, Pascal, who doubles as the team's coordinator, insists the players are well motivated and focused on qualify for the Russia 2018.

"The team is in high spirit and the players are looking prepared for the encounter against Zambia," Pascal told Goal.

"We have come all long way to reach this stage and the players are professionals who know what is at stake at this point in time.

"Nothing is stopping the Super Eagles as well as the backroom staff is calm and committed to the course of ensuring victory over Zambia and make Nigerians happy.

"I must give a lot of credit to the technical crew for bringing great competition into the team and ensuring intense fight for a starting place in the team.

"I can say that the good communication and understanding among players, coaches and every member of the team is very strong and will give us victory over Zambia.

"Nigerians have nothing to worry about for Saturday match and I will only appeal to them to remain supportive with their prayers as the team is eager to make them proud," he concluded.