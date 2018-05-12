Athletics: Prescod pips Gatlin and Su in dramatic 100m win

Great Britain's Reece Prescod stunned 100m world champion Justin Gatlin and the prematurely celebrating Su Bingtian with victory at the Diamond League event in Shanghai.

The 22-year-old's season-best time of 10.04 seconds was enough to edge out Su of China, who believed he had done enough to triumph in his home nation.

As Prescod dipped ahead of Su by 0.01s, Xie Zhenye took third, with Gatlin way back in seventh.

And Prescod believed the miserable conditions worked in his favour after hours of training in the rain back home.

"It is definitely the happiest moment in my time on the Diamond League circuit," he said. "When I saw the rain tonight I thought, 'Yes' - I train in these conditions all the time in the East Midlands. It suits me.

"My expectations going in were that I knew I had it in me as long as I executed my race."