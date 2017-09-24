President Donald Trump continues shots at NFL in Sunday morning tweets

Donald Trump has reiterated that he believes NFL teams should "fire or suspend" players who protest during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump continued his commentary on the NFL and its players' protests on Sunday morning, saying the league's games are "boring" and it should "fire or suspend" those who protest during the national anthem.

In a pair of tweets as kick-off of in the next Week 3 games neared, Trump doubled down on his criticism of players who have taken a knee during the 'Star-Spangled Banner'.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast," Trump tweeted at 6:44 a.m. ET. "Fire or suspend!"

He followed that up 29 minutes later with another thought on the topic: "...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Those tweets were his fifth and sixth related to the NFL or NBA in less than 24 hours.

Trump opened Saturday morning by saying the NBA champions Golden State Warriors would not be invited to the White House due to star Stephen Curry's "hesitating" about whether he wanted to go. Curry had reiterated the previous day he had no interest in visiting the president.

Trump then expanded on his comments at a Friday rally in Alabama, saying NFL players should stand for the anthem or "YOU'RE FIRED! Find something else to do!"

NFL players, team executives, and commissioner Roger Goodell spent the rest of the day pushing back at his remarks through a variety of statements, both formal and informal.

The president's latest comments likely guarantee the topic will remain front and center as Week 3 unfolds, starting early with a Ravens-Jaguars game in London.