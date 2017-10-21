President Kenyatta congratulates Gor Mahia for winning title

A high flying K’Ogalo beat former champions Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium to clinch a record 16th title on Saturday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Gor Mahia for winning the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.

Rwandan international Medie Kagere gave the new champions the opening goal in the 13 minute to hand Dylan Kerr his maiden KPL title in his first season.

The win over Ulinzi Stars took Gor Mahia’s points tally to 66, 18 clear of second-placed Sofapaka, who can only accumulate 12 points from the remaining four games.

President Uhuru Kenyatta took to his facebook page to congratulate the newly crowned champions. “Congratulations GOR Mahia FC on winning the 2017 (and a record 16th) Kenyan Premier League title with four games left to play in the season.”