President Trump proud of VP Pence for leaving Colts game after players 'disrespect' flag

Mike Pence's decision to leave the Colts' game against the 49ers after players "disrespected the flag" was praised by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump said he was proud of Mike Pence after the President's deputy carried out his request to leave the Indianapolis Colts' NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers because players protested during the national anthem.

Vice President Pence flew in for Sunday's game to watch a ceremony honouring Peyton Manning, who had a statue unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Pence made an early departure, though, revealing on Twitter that he would "not dignify any event that disrespects" the flag.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence tweeted.

No Colts players protested during the anthem, opting to stand with linked arms. However, a reported 15 to 20 49ers players knelt.

President Trump took to Twitter to state that he had asked Pence to head for the exit if players kneeled.

"I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen," he posted.

Pence previously tweeted a picture of himself at the game and said he was excited to watch the ceremony honouring Manning.