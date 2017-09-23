President Trump withdraws Warriors' White House invitation

Stephen Curry hinted on Friday that he would vote not to visit the White House, which may have led the president to cancel the invite.

President Donald Trump on Saturday rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House after Stephen Curry stated that he did not want to go.

It was reported in June that Warriors players had unanimously voted against accepting a White House invite after their NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But according to Politico.com, as of Friday Warriors GM Bob Myers said the invitation remained open and the team had been in touch with the White House.

Curry told reporters during the Warriors' media day on Friday that if it were up to him, a decision on whether or not to visit the White House would be a "short conversation."

"By not going, hopefully that will inspire some change in terms of what we tolerate in this country," Curry said.

Trump responded by tweeting: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

White House ceremonies honouring championship teams have been a tradition since the 1980s, but Trump's election has led some teams and athletes to reconsider.

Six New England Patriots Patriots players skipped the Super Bowl champion team’s visit to the White House earlier this year.