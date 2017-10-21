They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players

Manchester United's display in the 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town infuriated Jose Mourinho, who thinks his players should explain themselves.

Jose Mourinho condemned his players after Manchester United's defeat to Huddersfield Town, suggesting they should have conducted the post-match media conference to explain their attitude.

United put in a woeful showing on Saturday, with two first-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre ultimately proving enough for the promoted hosts in spite of Marcus Rashford's late effort.

Individual errors from Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof were crucial to the goals, but Ander Herrera surmised in a post-match interview that Huddersfield capitalised on United's lack of "passion".

And Mourinho focused on Herrera's comments in his post-match media conference, with the Portuguese coach clearly astonished.

"In the first-half, I was just waiting for that mistake," Mourinho told reporters. "It was Mata and Victor, could be another one because the attitude was really poor.

"So they beat us on attitude and when I lose matches I like to lose matches because the opponent was better than us. When you lose a match because of attitude, that's really bad.

"And I heard Ander Herrera in the flash interviews and he is saying that the attitude and desire was poor.

"Well my God, when a player says that and when a player feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why, because I can't explain.

"It concerns me. If it happens today, why can't it happen [again] tomorrow?"

