Pressure the key to beating All Blacks, says Gregan

George Gregan says Wales must apply pressure for 80 minutes if they are to have a chance of upsetting New Zealand this weekend.

The All Blacks have only lost twice in 2017 and are undeniably the best team in the world, evidenced by their comfortable retention of the Rugby Championship.

France and Scotland have both failed to halt New Zealand's charge in the first two Tests of their northern hemisphere tour, with Wales the last to try and claim a victory this month.

And Gregan feels Warren Gatland's team need to maintain their focus for the entire match at the Principality Stadium, and be prepared to go beyond 80 minutes if they are to be successful.

"The All Blacks, they're human beings, that's one thing we sometimes forget when we talk about them," Gregan, a Land Rover ambassador, told Omnisport.

"They've had an incredible run, winning over 90 percent of their Test matches for nearly four years.

"But they're beatable, they're like everyone else. If you stress them and pressure them constantly, that's the hardest thing, you've got to do it for 80-plus minutes, then they're going to feel it.

"But you've still got to be good enough to put them away because they just find ways to win.

"You've got to be prepared to go past 80 minutes to beat them."

Unsurprisingly, Gregan has backed New Zealand to go deep into the 2019 World Cup, but he also believes England and Ireland will challenge for the title, along with South Africa and his native Australia.

"I always like Australia's chances in World Cups because it just sets up nicely," he added.

"I think historically it's probably Australia, New Zealand, South Africa who've been the most successful. They like that format and England are pretty damn good in World Cups as well.