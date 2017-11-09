The pressure is on Morocco, says Cote d'Ivoire’s Salomom Kalou

The 32-year-old is certain that the Atlas Lions will have the load of the burden on them when they lock horns with the Elephants on Saturday

Cote d'Ivoire’s Salomon Kalou has said the pressure will be on Morocco when they clash at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan in a crucial World Cup 2018 qualifier.

A victory will guarantee Marc Wilmots’ side a place in the global showpiece while Hervé Renard’s men need to avoid defeat in the outing in order to book their place in Russia next year.

“We knew from the beginning that first place would be played between Morocco and Ivory Coast," Kalou told KweseESPN.

“Therefore, it’s lucky that we will play the final game in front of our supporters.

“So we are motivated to produce a good performance and to win. We have always had difficult qualification groups. This is nothing new.

“I think the pressure is on the Moroccan side because it has been a long time since they participated in a World Cup. We have been to the last three so we don’t need to put pressure on ourselves.

“If we win on Saturday, we will qualify for the World Cup. So the pressure is on Morocco.