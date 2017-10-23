Pressure is still on Kaizer Chiefs, according to Steve Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela just can’t seem to catch a break despite earning four out of a possible six points against Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

While Komphela’s most recent goalless draw In the Soweto Derby was enough to keep him at Naturena for at least another week, the 49-year-old could face the music should Chiefs fail to beat AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout Cup. Worryingly for the Glamour Boys coach, is that Usuthu are full of confidence going into the encounter considering their come from behind victory over Masandawana away from home.

Nonetheless, Komphela refused to get carried away even though he managed to come out of arguably Chiefs’ most difficult period unscathed as he is fully aware of the pressure he is still under.

“It’s a pass mark,” Amakhosi’s coach told the media.

“I asked myself whether I would take a point in this match (on Saturday), and I thought in as much as we haven’t won at home this season we will take it, although still not satisfied,” he added.

“At Naturena (club base) we could say we are happy, but we can’t say that to the public. But to get four points from six is a pass mark. I think it was a bit tricky that you played a good game against Sundowns and then quite aware of the strengths of Pirates. They tweaked things and changed structures,” Komphela explained.

“We will have to go back and compare the two matches so that we can analyse properly,” he said. “But there are some things that I thought we did well against Sundowns, like players’ tactical variation. Do they adjust quickly and do they understand? We are always trying to manipulate the game and when we debrief those are some of the things we will look at. I thought we could have won the Pirates game on set-play, only if we were concentrating,” he said.