Pressure is on after U.S. falls flat in World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica

HARRISON, N.J. — The road to the 2018 World Cup just became much tougher and much less certain for the U.S. national team. The stage was set for the Americans to post a big home win on Friday night, but Costa Rica didn't get that memo.

On a frustrating night at a sold-out Red Bull Arena, the Americans wasted chances, made defensive blunders and watched some questionable referee decisions go against them. They also watched an organized and motivated Costa Rican side execute its game plan to perfection on the way to a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

The U.S. came into the match undefeated in 2017 and with several players in excellent form, but that didn't translate into efficient play on a night when the Americans needed a win at home. There were some promising build-ups and passing combinations, but the final pass never connected and shots went begging. The U.S. had a good case for a penalty-kick call in the first half that went ignored, and Keylor Navas stepped up with a world-class save to deny the best U.S. chance of the night. But ultimately the Ticos did a good job of stifling an American attack that never quite found a good rhythm.

"We obviously didn't play well on the night," Arena said. "We didn't make any plays that mattered. We were probably outplayed in most positions on the field and didn't capitalize on several opportunities. We didn't have a good night. I thought they outplayed us and outcoached us."

View photos Tim Ream USA Costa Rica More

Very little went right for the Americans. Costa Rica roughed up 18-year-old star Christian Pulisic for much of the night and stayed organized defensively, limiting the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's threats, even as he tried making a mark on the right wing and then centrally.

"(Pulisic) had a tough game today," Arena said. "You could see they paid a lot of attention to him. Obviously, you could see early in the game that they always sent a second player to him."

Darlington Nagbe saw a ton of the ball and looked composed in the increased playmaker role, but far too often he was left starved for passing outlets other than Michael Bradley and Tim Howard as the Ticos midfield closed space quickly with its 5-4-1 setup, which left the Americans little room to operate. The strike tandem of Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood saw few opportunities to threaten as the Ticos midfield did a good job of congesting the middle.

"Darlington and Michael were not the problems in our game tonight," Arena said. "The backline made some mistakes. We didn't come up with any big saves. Our attack players weren't dangerous on the night. I thought Darlington and Michael had solid games."

View photos Bobby Wood USA Costa Rica More

Read More