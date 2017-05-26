Preview of the final PSL day of the season

There are still plenty of possible outcomes for the Champions League, top eight and relegation battles as Goal previews the final day of the season

It is all set to be a fascinating end to the 2016/17 PSL campaign on Saturday with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates eyeing a place in the next season's Caf Champions League and MTN8 Cup respectively. All matches will kick-off at 15h00.







Sundowns need to beat relegation threatened Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium in order to finish second and end third-placed Cape Town City's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.







The Citizens, who are just a point behind Sundowns on the league table, take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium knowing that a third-place finish will earn them a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.







Sixth-placed Polokwane have already secured a top eight finish, while Pirates are desperate to join them in that bracket. Eleventh-placed Bucs will face fellow top eight hopefuls Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.







Pirates need to defeat Arrows by a five-goal margin and hope that other results go their way as they look to preserve their record of being the only club to have finished in the top eight every year since the inception of the PSL in 1996.







Ajax Cape Town, who are placed eighth, are scheduled to host 16th-placed Baroka FC at the Cape Town Stadium. A victory for the Urban Warriors will secure a top eight finish and relegate Bakgaga to the National First Division (NFD).







Tenth-placed Platinum Stars, who also have a chance to finish in the top eight, are set to lock horns with a SuperSport United side with nothing to play for at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.







Newly crowned PSL champions Bidvest Wits are scheduled to face off with a Kaizer Chiefs side desperate to end their trophyless campaign on a winning note at the FNB Stadium.







Fourteenth-placed Free State Stars will play host to 13th-placed Chippa United at the Goble Park Stadium in a relegation dog fight. Both sides could finish in the relegation zone if they to a draw.







Bloemfontein Celtic are another side not safe from relegation despite being placed 12th and they will take on a Maritzburg United side looking to secure a top eight finish when the two sides clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium.