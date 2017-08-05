PREVIEW: JDT seek to create new history by overcoming depleted Selangor

Ubermen in ad top More

This Saturday will be the 19th round of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) to be played this season, but the title winners could be decided on this same day, with three matchdays to go.

League leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will play fifth-placed Selangor at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, with a win over the Red Giants ensuring that they will get to take the league trophy home for the fourth year in a row.

PERMUTATIONS

Such is JDT's supremacy in the league, that they still have a chance of capturing the title at Selayang even if they lose to Selangor.

JDT are now on 45 points, 11 points ahead of second placed Kedah. A win over the Red Giants is enough to crown the Southern Tigers this season's champions, regardless of the result of Kedah's round 19 match, against third-placed Pahang.

JDT could still capture the title if they draw against Selangor, as long as Kedah draw or lose against Pahang. If they are held by Selangor and Kedah win, their lead will be reduced to nine points, and Kedah will retain a mathematical chance of pipping them to the top spot.

CURRENT FORMS

Both sides have done well in their recent matches, with the hosts having recorded three wins and two defeats out of their past five matches.

Saturday's visitors meanwhile have won four times and lost once in their last five matches. Coincidentally, the defeat came at the hands of the Red Giants, an August 7 Malaysia Cup group match that ended in a 3-2 scoreline at the same venue.

But for the hosts, the two defeats came within the space of one week, after having played in seven matches without losing prior to that, suggesting that they are close to running out of steam as a result of fixture congestion.

