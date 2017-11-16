Price of Football: Over 80 per cent of Premier League ticket prices reduced or frozen... and Carlisle have cheapest pies

Over 80 per cent of ticket prices in the Premier League have either been reduced or frozen for the 2017-18 season, the latest BBC Price of Football study has found.

Average season ticket prices across England's top flight are at their lowest levels since 2013, having dropped for a second successive year, with 82.5 per cent of all ticket prices in the division having fallen or remained the same.

Promoted Huddersfield offer the lowest-costing season tickets in the league at £100, while Arsenal are at the other end of that scale at £891, and the Gunners' most expensive season ticket is also unmatched at £1,768.50.

The average for cheapest season tickets is £464, down 1.85 per cent from £472.75 last term.

However, the average for cheapest adult home matchday tickets in the Premier League has increased by 0.86 per cent, going from £29.05 last year to £29.30 this campaign.

In that category, Liverpool offer the cheapest option at £9 and Chelsea the highest at £47.

