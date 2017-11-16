Price of Football: Over 80 per cent of Premier League ticket prices reduced or frozen... and Carlisle have cheapest pies
Over 80 per cent of ticket prices in the Premier League have either been reduced or frozen for the 2017-18 season, the latest BBC Price of Football study has found.
Average season ticket prices across England's top flight are at their lowest levels since 2013, having dropped for a second successive year, with 82.5 per cent of all ticket prices in the division having fallen or remained the same.
Promoted Huddersfield offer the lowest-costing season tickets in the league at £100, while Arsenal are at the other end of that scale at £891, and the Gunners' most expensive season ticket is also unmatched at £1,768.50.
The average for cheapest season tickets is £464, down 1.85 per cent from £472.75 last term.
However, the average for cheapest adult home matchday tickets in the Premier League has increased by 0.86 per cent, going from £29.05 last year to £29.30 this campaign.
In that category, Liverpool offer the cheapest option at £9 and Chelsea the highest at £47.
Last season, in which a record £8.3 billion global television rights deal kicked in, the league introduced a three-year cap on away ticket prices of £30, and the study has found the average for cheapest adult away tickets is £28, having been £28.45 a year ago (a 1.58 per cent decrease).
The average price of a pie in the Premier League has gone up, from £3.49 to £3.65 - an increase of 4.58 per cent. Tottenham have the dearest at £4.30 - their food and prices drinks are being set by Wembley Stadium this term.
The study also includes data on the cost of cups of tea, programmes and adult and junior replica shirts for clubs. There have been increases in the average cost in all those categories, with Spurs, Manchester United and Manchester City having the most expensive adult shirts at £60.
A total of 202 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were covered and the study found that across the United Kingdom for a third year the majority of ticket prices - almost two thirds - have been reduced or frozen.
In the Championship, the average for cheapest season tickets is £337.02, up from £335.15 last season (0.56 per cent); for cheapest adult home matchday tickets it is down from £22.11 to £20.58 (a 6.92 per cent decrease); and for cheapest adult away tickets it is up from £21.94 to £22.42 (2.19 per cent).
The study also covered some overseas clubs. Barcelona's cheapest season ticket is £87.78 and most expensive £737.24. For Paris St Germain, it ranges from £357.26 to £2,817.50.
In a separate poll, 1,000 18 to 24-year-old fans living in Britain were asked how they engage in football and 82 per cent said the cost of tickets was an obstacle to them going to more matches.