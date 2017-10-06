Price is right for Warrington as Smith replacement

Steve Price will get another chance as a head coach after signing a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

Price replaces Tony Smith, whose nine-season spell as Wolves boss - featuring three Challenge Cup wins and three Super League Grand Final appearances - came to a close at the end of a disappointing 2017 campaign.

The 40-year-old joins from Cronulla Sharks, with whom he had been serving as an assistant coach, having previously been head coach at St George Illawarra Dragons.

He won the NRL title with the Sharks in 2016 but is now relishing a new challenge in Super League.

"I'm excited to be heading to the UK and being part of the Warrington Wolves for 2018," Price said.

"I'm grateful to be leading this great club with such a passionate fan base and prestigious history. I endeavour to build a tough and resilient football team that will be attractive to watch and will enhance the Wire brand."

Price's appointment has been endorsed by Sharks boss Shane Flanagan and Wayne Bennett, the Brisbane Broncos and England coach.

"I have no doubt he'll do a good job at Warrington; everyone speaks very highly of him within the game," said Bennett, who previously had Price on his coaching team at the Broncos.