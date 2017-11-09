Prime Minister Modi to meet India U17 World Cup team on Friday

India's U17 World Cup squad, which wrote itself into the annals of Indian football history by becoming the first ever team to represent the country in a FIFA World Cup across any age group, is all set to be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM, impressed by the Colts' performances against some of the world's best talents, apparently wanted to meet them earlier but was not able to due to his busy schedule and prior commitments.

However, Modi will finally get to congratulate the squad in person on Friday evening in New Delhi. Majority of the squad members were with the India U19 team which participated in the AFC U19 Championship qualifiers in Saudi Arabia and finished with two losses and a win against Turkmenistan.

