PES 2018: Release date, cost, consoles, pre-order & all the new Pro Evolution Soccer details

Pro Evolution Soccer is back for another season and looking to increase its dent in a market that has come to be dominated by FIFA in recent years.

After a costly period in which the standard of the game dropped, the past few editions of Konami's football sim have been lauded for the quality and feel of their gameplay and the title is gradually making up the ground it lost on FIFA.

PES 2018 looks an exciting prospect once again, with the first trailers displaying stunning graphics and the kind of fluid football we have become used to from the Japanese outfit.

There are still many questions to be answered ahead of release day, however, and Goal will have all of the latest information out about the newest PES as it trickles out.

WHEN WILL PES 2018 BE RELEASED?

PES 2018 will be released on Tuesday, September 12 in the USA and Thursday, September 14 in Europe and Asia.

The last couple editions of the game have come out before its FIFA counterpart as Konami bid to get a foot in front of their biggest rivals, and that will be the case again this year. FIFA 18 is due for release on Friday, September 29.

HOW MUCH WILL PES 2018 COST?

The standard edition of PES 2018 will retail at £49.99 ($59.99) on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is slightly cheaper - £44.99 - on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

There is also a special FC Barcelona edition of the game that will cost slightly more. That is currently listed at £57.99 ($69.99) on PS4 and £64.99 ($69.99) on Xbox One and will include special Barcelona myClub agents, a Barcelona theme and 1,000 myClub coins as bonus content.

FIFA is slightly more expensive in the UK; it's standard edition will retail at £54.99 but only $59.99, making it the same price as PES in the USA. The two bonus versions are on offer at £79.99 ($79.99) and £89.99 ($99.99).

WHAT CONSOLES WILL IT BE RELEASED ON?

PES 2018 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Konami have promised PC players that this year, their experience will live up to that enjoyed by PS4 and Xbox One users. That's big news and something PES has been working towards for a while, with the quality of the PC version tending to fall somewhere in between the new and old consoles until now.

The image above released by Konami, meanwhile, gives users of the older generation of consoles an idea of what to expect compared to their newer counterparts.

