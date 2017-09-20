Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract

Watford have confirmed that defender Sebastian Prodl has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

The 30-year-old defender has accumulated 61 appearances for Watford since his arrival at Vicarage Road from Werder Bremen in 2015.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring strain, the Austria international - who picked up the club's Player of the Season award last term - has missed Watford's last two fixtures, though could be fit to face Swansea City on Saturday as the Hornets look to bounce back from their 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Prior to their encounter with Pep Guardiola's rampant side, Marco Silva's men had made a strong start to life under the former Hull City boss, going unbeaten in their opening four league fixtures.

