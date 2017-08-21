Projecting the U.S. roster for September's World Cup qualifiers

It wasn't that long ago since Bruce Arena and his U.S. national team were sipping champagne after lifting this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup, but it probably feels like a distant memory now given just what lies ahead for them in the coming weeks.

The U.S. should head into September's World Cup qualifiers feeling very confident, but a rash of injuries to key defenders could force Arena to trot out a patchwork defense against Costa Rica and Honduras. John Brooks, Omar Gonzalez and DeAndre Yedlin have all been sidelined by injuries, while other defensive options (Matt Miazga, Jorge Villafana and Eric Lichaj) have been struggling for playing time early in their club seasons.

The good news? Christian Pulisic has gotten off to a red-hot start with Borussia Dortmund, Clint Dempsey has been lights-out for the Seattle Sounders in recent weeks and Geoff Cameron has begun his Premier League season campaign in strong fashion.

Attacking options won't be an issue for Arena when he puts his team together next week, but what options he goes with defensively should give us a good idea of what his defender depth chart looks like after a busy summer.

Will we see surprises when the head coach names his squad next weekend? Don't bet on it. Not with the U.S. still trying to secure a firm hold on one of the top three spots in the hexagonal round of CONCACAF qualifying.

Here is a look at what the U.S. World Cup qualifying roster should look like in September:

GOALKEEPERS

SELECTIONS: Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid

MISSED THE CUT: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Jesse Gonzalez

Howard and Guzan are clear-cut selections, with Guzan settled in as Atlanta United's starter after his summer move and Howard's continued excellent form for the Colorado Rapids. The third goalkeeper slot is a bit trickier. Hamid has been outstanding for D.C. United and also showed well in the Gold Cup, but Horvath has settled in as Club Brugge's starting goalkeeper and you wonder if Arena wants to have a look at the 22-year-old.

DEFENDERS

SELECTIONS: Graham Zusi, Tim Chandler, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Matt Besler, Tim Ream, Justin Morrow, Jorge Villafana

INJURED: John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez

MISSED THE CUT: Eric Lichaj, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Greg Garza, DaMarcus Beasley

