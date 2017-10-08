Prolific Germany set World Cup qualifying record

Joachim Low's men won all 10 of their matches on the road to Russia while posting the best goal differential in European qualifying history

Germany secured a World Cup qualifying record with their 5-1 win against Azerbaijan, as their +39 goal differential marked the best total in European history.

Joachim Low's men won all 10 of their matches on the road to Russia, with Sunday's victory in Kaiserslautern capping the perfect campaign.

Germany finished with 43 goals scored and just four conceded to reach that +39 total, besting the +33 mark posted by Romania in qualifying for the 1998 World Cup.

Die Mannschaft's results included 8-0 and 7-0 wins over lowly San Marino — who lost all 10 of their matches en route to a -49 goal differential — as well as a 6-0 thrashing of Norway.