Prolific Storm duo Vunivalu and Addo-Carr sign new deals

Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr have given Melbourne Storm a huge tonic ahead of the NRL finals by signing new long-term deals.

The wingers have been outstanding this season, scoring 41 tries between them for the minor premiers.

Vunivalu was the leading try-scorer in his debut NRL campaign and is joint-top of the list with one round of the regular season to play with 22 to his name, breaking the record for the number of tries scored in a player's first two seasons in the league.

The Fiji international, 21, has committed his future to Craig Bellamy's side by putting pen to paper on a new deal until at least the end of 2020.

Addo-Carr has been a big hit with the Storm since his move from Wests Tigers in the off-season, scoring 19 tries in 23 matches and coming up with 19 line breaks.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded with a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2021.

"Suli and Josh are important to the future of the Melbourne Storm so to have them re-signed for three and four years respectively is fantastic for our club," Storm football director Frank Ponissi said.

"There is hardly a better sight in rugby league than seeing the two of them in full flight at AAMI Park. We are delighted our members and fans can continue to see Josh and Suli showcase their skills."