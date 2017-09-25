Promes a doubt for Spartak's Liverpool clash

Spartak Moscow's injury problems continue to trouble Massimo Carrera, who could be without Quincy Promes against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Quincy Promes is a doubt for Spartak Moscow's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, head coach Massimo Carrera has confirmed.

The Netherlands international has scored nine goals for Spartak in all competitions this season, but he sat out of his side's 2-2 draw with Anzhi Makhachkala at the weekend.

Carrera is missing a number of key men - including captain Denis Glushakov - and both Promes and Pedro Rocha are struggling to prove their fitness in time for the Group E fixture.

"It's still uncertain if Quincy Promes will play tomorrow," Carrera told a pre-match news conference. "I'll have to discuss it with our doctors tonight.

"I can only say that Pedro Rocha has more chance to feature."

Russian Premier League champions Spartak are languishing in seventh this season and goalkeeper Artem Rebrov wants them to prove their class on the pitch against Liverpool.

"We know of our problems, we know that we've been underperforming so far," he said. "But instead of talking too much, we have to prove that we can change everything on the pitch.

"Of course, Liverpool are a great team but, as we say, the pitch is flat, the ball is round and everything is possible in football."