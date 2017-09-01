Promise of new era under Jorge Sampaoli stalls as Argentina continue to over-rely on talisman Lionel Messi

There are few rivalries in world football that can match the Clásico del Rio de la Plata for history and drama but after over 190 official meetings between Argentina and Uruguay, Thursday evening’s World Cup qualifier failed to live up to its billing, as a typically dogged Celeste successfully stifled Jorge Sampaoli’s embryonic side.
A point helped neither side in a South American qualification process that is becoming uncomfortably tight with only three matches to play but when the clásico craved creativity it was instead met with midfield attrition.
“Not winning leaves a bitter taste in the mouth,” Sampaoli said in his post-match press conference.
“We didn’t expect Uruguay to play so deep, their intention was clear. We had control and were looking for the space to generate attack but we must be more aggressive in the final third,” the Argentina coach warned, having previously stated that failure to win in Montevideo meant his side would need maximum points from their final three matches.
With five points separating Colombia in second to Ecuador in seventh, three wins may not be needed and at any rate the fifth-placed playoff against Oceania’s representative would be more than winnable but the truth is that Argentina struggled with many of the same issues that have plagued their campaign to date.
Expectation, however, was sky high -- Jorge Sampaoli was making his competitive debut in the dugout, having only overseen friendly wins against Brazil and Singapore, Uruguay were in a poor run of form after losing three consecutive World Cup qualifiers and Argentina’s attacking new coach had picked an exciting, dynamic side with a mouth-watering front three of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.
The stage was set for the trio to herald the birth of a new era for Argentina; the reality was an evening of frustration in which Messi was forced into his all too familiar role of deep-lying playmaker.
This and the subsequently dubbed Messidependence was a common theme of Edgardo Bauza’s ill-fated eight months in charge (and Gerardo Martino before him) but while Argentina quickly ran out of patience with El Patón’s dour tactics and stale squad selections, even in this moment of extreme pressure, Sampaoli’s vision for La Albiceleste needs time.
“Messi was huge, he took charge of the situation,” Sampaoli said in praise of his captain and while any moment of creativity or goal threat came via the left boot of the Barcelona star, Argentina once again watched as the world’s greatest player drifted back onto halfway in order to get a grip of the game.
Paulo Dybala’s red card in the home match against Uruguay in September and Messi’s suspension have limited the pair to only 45 minutes of competitive football together so the two days of training this week, alongside Mauro Icardi, was never likely to yield the sort of instant chemistry that had optimistically been expected.
There were a couple of moments of neat interplay between Messi and his protégé Dybala, one which almost carved open the Uruguayan defence in the first half only for Fernando Muslera to deny the former, but on the whole the young Juventus forward was on the periphery of the match.
Messi operating further back, Dybala finding space hard to come by and Ángel Di María experiencing one of those frustrating evenings which will again force questions about his continued place in the starting line-up meant Mauro Icardi cut an isolated figure.
A point not lost on Sampaoli: “Icardi was marked by two defenders the entire match. He had very little space and they [Diego Godín and Jose María Giménez] have a great deal of experience.”
Unable to show even a fraction of what he is capable of could see Sampaoli take a closer look at Sergio Agüero or Boca Juniors’ prolific centre forward Darío Benedetto against Venezuela on Tuesday in place of the Inter striker but despite the stalemate with Uruguay, Icardi should remain central to any future plans.
Building an attack around the talents of Messi, Dybala and Icardi may require patience but has devastating potential.
Things may even have been different in Montevideo had Éver Banega, one of Sampaoli’s favourites not been suspended. The Sevilla midfielder is now considered first choice number five and with his vision and range of passing, Messi’s responsibility would perhaps not have been that quarterback.
The central midfield pairing of Lucas Biglia and Guido Pizarro protected the susceptible back three but what they made up for in defensive grit, they lacked in providing offensive momentum.
An issue over not having a natural right-sided player also created an imbalance with Sporting Clube de Portugal’s Marcos Acuña failing to make the most of his chance, albeit while out of position, but while many difficulties on the pitch seemed the same as ever, there should be no mistaking that change is afoot.
The sight of Javier Mascherano, La Albiceleste’s figurehead, once deemed untouchable by Edgardo Bauza and Gerardo Martino, warming the bench and now solely considered one of Argentina’s defensive options was something even less imaginable than Mauro Icardi leading the line only a couple of months ago.
Sampaoli has swiftly made both calls, introduced a younger squad and is attempting to experiment tactically to get the best from his talented squad.
With three qualifiers left, including a tricky away trip to Ecuador on the final day, Argentina now just need points. Regardless of how or with whatever personnel, if Sampaoli can book that spot in Russia it would be a successful first part of his job complete and despite the struggle, few sides would fancy meeting them.
The talent is there and Sampaoli has a plan so, as the Copa América winning coach warned, “sometimes the qualifiers are more difficult than the World Cup.”