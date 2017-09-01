Promise of new era under Jorge Sampaoli stalls as Argentina continue to over-rely on talisman Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was often forced to drop deep and act as Argentina's playmaker, limiting his effectiveness up front: AFP/Getty Images

There are few rivalries in world football that can match the Clásico del Rio de la Plata for history and drama but after over 190 official meetings between Argentina and Uruguay, Thursday evening’s World Cup qualifier failed to live up to its billing, as a typically dogged Celeste successfully stifled Jorge Sampaoli’s embryonic side.

A point helped neither side in a South American qualification process that is becoming uncomfortably tight with only three matches to play but when the clásico craved creativity it was instead met with midfield attrition.

“Not winning leaves a bitter taste in the mouth,” Sampaoli said in his post-match press conference.





“We didn’t expect Uruguay to play so deep, their intention was clear. We had control and were looking for the space to generate attack but we must be more aggressive in the final third,” the Argentina coach warned, having previously stated that failure to win in Montevideo meant his side would need maximum points from their final three matches.

With five points separating Colombia in second to Ecuador in seventh, three wins may not be needed and at any rate the fifth-placed playoff against Oceania’s representative would be more than winnable but the truth is that Argentina struggled with many of the same issues that have plagued their campaign to date.

Expectation, however, was sky high -- Jorge Sampaoli was making his competitive debut in the dugout, having only overseen friendly wins against Brazil and Singapore, Uruguay were in a poor run of form after losing three consecutive World Cup qualifiers and Argentina’s attacking new coach had picked an exciting, dynamic side with a mouth-watering front three of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.

The stage was set for the trio to herald the birth of a new era for Argentina; the reality was an evening of frustration in which Messi was forced into his all too familiar role of deep-lying playmaker.

This and the subsequently dubbed Messidependence was a common theme of Edgardo Bauza’s ill-fated eight months in charge (and Gerardo Martino before him) but while Argentina quickly ran out of patience with El Patón’s dour tactics and stale squad selections, even in this moment of extreme pressure, Sampaoli’s vision for La Albiceleste needs time.

“Messi was huge, he took charge of the situation,” Sampaoli said in praise of his captain and while any moment of creativity or goal threat came via the left boot of the Barcelona star, Argentina once again watched as the world’s greatest player drifted back onto halfway in order to get a grip of the game.

Paulo Dybala’s red card in the home match against Uruguay in September and Messi’s suspension have limited the pair to only 45 minutes of competitive football together so the two days of training this week, alongside Mauro Icardi, was never likely to yield the sort of instant chemistry that had optimistically been expected.

There were a couple of moments of neat interplay between Messi and his protégé Dybala, one which almost carved open the Uruguayan defence in the first half only for Fernando Muslera to deny the former, but on the whole the young Juventus forward was on the periphery of the match.

View photos A new attack built around (from r-l) Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala has devastating potential (AFP/Getty Images) More

Messi operating further back, Dybala finding space hard to come by and Ángel Di María experiencing one of those frustrating evenings which will again force questions about his continued place in the starting line-up meant Mauro Icardi cut an isolated figure.

Read More