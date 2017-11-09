Promising Red Sox prospect dies aged 17

The Boston Red Sox are in mourning following the death of 17-year-old prospect Daniel Flores.

The Boston Red Sox's teenage catching prospect Daniel Flores died on Wednesday after battling complications from cancer.

Flores, 17, was signed by the Red Sox on July 2 as part of the team's international free agent signing class and was given a $3.1million signing bonus.

Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said in a statement: "Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel's tragic passing.

"To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organisation, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel's family."

Originally from Venezuela, Flores was ranked as the number two prospect among international free agents to sign over the summer by both MLB.com and Baseball America.

Flores spent last season in the Dominican Republic at the Red Sox' academy and was expected to play in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.

Assistant general manager Eddie Romero added: "Every member of our organisation who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him. He was energetic, hard-working and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his team-mates and was a natural leader. I'm at a loss for words today. Daniel was an impressive young man with limitless potential, and his life was cut far too short.

"My condolences go out to Daniel's mother and sister. Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family."