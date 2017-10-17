Proteas rest Tahir and Rabada for T20s

Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada have been rested for South Africa's Twenty20 international series with Bangladesh.

Both bowlers have been given a chance to recover after busy schedules that included their tour to England and the recent Test series with the Tigers.

The Proteas welcome back Faf du Plessis to the 20-over format, and he is joined by Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and JP Duminy.

"Imran remains our first-choice spinner in both the limited-overs formats but we also need to develop depth in this important area, which is why we have given further opportunities to [Tabraiz] Shamsi and [Aaron] Phangiso," explained CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

There is no place for Wayne Parnell, though, after he became the latest addition to a growing injury list.

Parnell is ruled out with a groin problem and he will also miss the final two one-day internationals with Bangladesh – Wiaan Mulder taking his place.

Mulder will be in consideration for the second game in Paarl on Wednesday, the home side having secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the opening match thanks to a record opening stand between Quinton De Kock and Amla.

Parnell's absence in the T20 squad sees fellow all-rounder Robbie Frylinck handed his first international call ahead of the matches on October 26 and 29.

"The selection of Robbie provides another opportunity to explore our depth in the important all-rounder position," added Zondi.

"Apart from his bowling strengths he has a proven record as a finisher with the bat."

South Africa T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi.