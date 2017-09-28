We proved a point against Akwa United, says Katsina United feeders' Musa

Despite suffering a big first leg loss to Abdu Maikaba's men, the gaffer said his side's proved their worth with a win on Wednesday

Katsina United Feeders coach Aminu Musa insists his side secured a 2-1 win over Akwa United to prove a point in this year's Federation Cup.

Aliyu Musa's brace could not save the Chanji Junior who had gone 7-0 down in the reverse fixture in Uyo, thus seeing their fairytale run come to an end with an 8-2 aggregate loss.

But the gaffer insists he has no regret, praising his boys for redeeming their image with the victory.

"I feel very proud that my boys played well and won the match against Akwa United," Musa told Goal.

"The victory is a good development for us knowing that most of my players were all amateurs and had never played in the national and professional league levels.

"We are happy with the victory because we know Akwa United is a big team and God gave us the win as a Nationwide League team that just got promoted side to the Nigeria National League.

"Though we are out of the competition, I think it will build the boys for life in the second division. We defeated big teams like Bayelsa United and Ekiti United to reach the quarter-final," he continued.

"Getting to this stage, I'm satisfied. I've always pushed my players to fight hard against any team. We always have an agreement between us and they played to instructions.

On their 7-1 mauling in the first leg of the encounter, Musa says: "In the first leg, we should never have lost in Uyo. We ought to have traveled to Uyo after our match against Ekiti United. But the [IPOB] crisis in Abia forced us to travel on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we didn't know the road and only traveled with 13 players in our small bus to arrive on Friday evening. My players were very tired and couldn't even train before the match.

"We lost due to fatigue which the Akwa players took advantage of. At some points, we wanted to quit the match because the goals were becoming too much but we just had to finish the game," he concluded.