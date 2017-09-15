PSG's Meunier tips Aurier for success at Tottenham

Both players were competitors at the Parc de Princes but with the Ivory Coast international's move to England, the Belgian has tipped him to succeed

Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier has tipped ex-teammate Serge Aurier to succeed at Tottenham following his summer move.

The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs after competition for the right back position in Unai Emery's squad got fiercer with Daniel Alves moving to the French capital.

And the Belgium defender believes his impact in the dressing room will be missed while backing him for success in England.

"I think his presence had a certain level of ambience. He liked to talk," Meunier told Le10 Sport.

"He is someone who asserts himself in the locker room, people had a good respect for him.

"A message to Aurier? I cross my fingers he can make it as good as possible in Tottenham."

Aurier made his debut for Tottenham in Wednesday's Uefa Champions League opener against Borrusia Dortmund; a game he put in a commanding display to help Spurs secure a 3-1 victory.

The 24-year-old will be looking to make his English Premier League debut when they host Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew's Swansea at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.