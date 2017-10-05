PSG's Rabiot: I was a big Liverpool fan and I'd love a Premier League transfer

The France international has revealed he is keen to move away from his homeland and experience a new league in the future

Paris Saint-Germain ace Adrien Rabiot has revealed his admiration for Liverpool after expressing a desire to seal a move to the Premier League in the future.

Rabiot has become a regular fixture for the French giants after emerging through their youth academy in 2012.

The midfielder, who has also broken into the France national team setup of late, has won countless honours with PSG including three Ligue 1 titles.

However, Rabiot says he is open to the idea of leaving his homeland to experience a new challenge in the future with England's top flight a dream destination.

And the 22-year-old also admits he grew up supporting Liverpool as a child.

"There are a lot of very good leagues," Rabiot told RMC. "It's also enriching to go elsewhere, but for the moment I'm happy at PSG.

"I would love to play in the Premier League. There's not necessarily any club in particular, even though when I was young I was a big Liverpool fan."

Rabiot has helped PSG make an unbeaten start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, featuring in all eight games while scoring once.

He also appeared in Les Parisiens' dominant victories over Celtic and Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage in September.